Panthers legend Julius Peppers headlines 1st-time eligibles for 2024 Hall of Fame class

Unless Steve Smith Sr. realizes that the third time is a charm, Julius Peppers will be named the first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers. And it should happen by this time next year.

Following Thursday night’s announcement for the 2023 class at NFL Honors, ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter made note of 2024’s first-time eligibles. Heading the bunch is Peppers, who will likely get in on that initial ballot.

First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2024 include Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates, Eric Berry, Brandon Marshall, Haloti Ngata, Jamaal Charles, Doug Baldwin, Jordy Nelson, Connor Barwin, Sebastian Janikowski, Kyle Williams and Andrew Luck. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

The Wilson, N.C. native and University of North Carolina great was selected by the Panthers with the second overall pick of the 2002 draft. He’d begin his trek to Canton, Ohio right away—earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after a 12.0-sack campaign.

Peppers went on to play 17 NFL seasons—10 with the Panthers, four with the Chicago Bears and three with the Green Bay Packers. By the time he’d hang up his cleats, the 6-foot-7 defensive end chalked up seven All-Pro nods, nine Pro Bowl selections and spots on the NFL 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Teams.

His 159.5 career sacks also seat him in fourth place on the league’s all-time list.

More julius peppers!

Panthers, Tar Heels legend Julius Peppers reacts to UNC-Duke classic Panthers S Jeremy Chinn sports Steph Curry's Davidson jersey for Week 1 Panthers S Jeremy Chinn reps with Julius Peppers jersey

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire