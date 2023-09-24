Panthers lead Seahawks 13-12 at halftime

The Panthers are playing without starting quarterback Bryce Young but the club still has a 13-12 lead over the Seahawks at halftime in Seattle.

Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton fired the game's first touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 4:54 left in the second quarter for a 47-yard score.

Then Deion Jones picked off Geno Smith on a pass intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigbain Seattle territory, giving the Panthers the ball at the Seahawks’ 28.

But with an incomplete pass on third-and-8, the Panthers had to settle for a 44-yard field goal to make the score 13-9.

Jason Myers hit his fourth field goal of the half late in the second quarter to get the score to 13-12.

Dalton finished the first half 14-of-22 passing for 158 yards with a touchdown. Adam Thielen leads with six catches for 63 yards.

On the other side, Geno Smith is 11-of-23 for 153 yards with an interception. DK Metcalf has four receptions for 95 yards.

The Panthers will receive the second-half kickoff.