Panthers lead Commanders 10-6 at halftime in preseason opener

The Washington Commanders trail the Carolina Panthers, 10-6, at halftime of the preseason opener from FedEx Field.

The Commanders took the field first in their all-white uniforms, with quarterback Carson Wentz finding wide receiver Curtis Samuel for a six-yard gain as the first possession’s highlight.

Washington punted, and the Panthers quickly moved the ball down the field as Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield converted three third-down conversions before the Commanders’ defense tightened in the red zone. The Panthers settled for three points.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson fumbled, and the Panthers turned into seven points to take a 10-0 lead. On the next possession, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. took over, rushing for 26 yards and catching two passes for 15 yards. Robinson capped off the drive with his first NFL touchdown.

Wentz completed 10 of 13 passes for 74 yards in his Washington debut. Wentz played into the second quarter for the Commanders.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire