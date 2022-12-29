Breaking News:

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson, DE Marquis Haynes Sr. limited on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers are already going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for their huge Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although there’s some hope for the talented second-year defender to return this season, it won’t be on Sunday.

So, it’s pretty important for the Panthers to have the rest of their defense at full strength—something they’re working towards with two key players at the moment.

For the second consecutive practice, linebacker Shaq Thompson was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. The eighth-year veteran currently leads the team with 116 combined tackles.

Joining him with the same designation was defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who popped up on the injury report for the first time on Thursday due to an ankle issue. But, according to team reporter Darin Gantt, Haynes Sr. was “moving well” during the early portion of the session.

Here’s the full listing for Thursday:

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

CB Jaycee Horn

Wrist

DNP

DNP

WR Shi Smith

Foot

Limited

Full

TE Stephen Sullivan

Ankle

Full

Limited

LB Shaq Thompson

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

TE Tommy Tremble

Hip

Limited

Limited

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Ankle

Limited

