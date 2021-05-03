Panthers LB Luke Kuechly resigns from pro scout position

Legendary Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who was working as a pro scout in Carolina, has resigned from his position, per Ian Rapoport.

Speaking of former great #Panthers LBs, Luke Kuechly — who was working as a pro scout — in Carolina, resigned a few weeks ago. https://t.co/FW3iNlWWsU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2021

Kuechly shocked the league when he announced his retirement from playing the game early last year, but most fans understood why he had to step away. The all-time Panthers great had battled concussions throughout his noted career, which included seven Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro selections, a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Defensive Player of the Year.

The future hall-of-famer didn’t have to look far for his new job, though. Kuechly was soon hired by the team as a pro scout, where he worked for a short 16 months. Now, just as Panthers fans take in one of the most interesting NFL draft hauls that the team has seen in multiple years, the only household name that was involved on the scouting side is leaving.

While the specifics of Kuechly’s decision to walk away from this position remain unclear, we can rule out health concerns, per ESPN reporter David Newton.