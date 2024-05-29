Panthers LB Josey Jewell talks about familiarity in Ejiro Evero’s defense

Not everything is new for new Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell.

The seventh-year defender, who joined the Panthers on a three-year, $22.75 million deal this offseason, spoke with reporters following Wednesday’s session of team organized activities. He was asked about how Carolina’s defense, one headed by a familiar face in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, is progressing thus far.

“Coming back to this type of defense with Coach E and Pete [Hansen] and some other guys, it’s been awesome,” he stated. “These last couple of weeks have been great to get to know the guys, feel each other out a little bit, communicate and really just be able to move and understand where people are gonna be. So it’s been very valuable for us.”

Jewell’s most productive NFL campaign came back in 2022, when Evero was the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He recorded a career-high 128 tackles with 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

He was then asked about how that familiarity has translated during his transition out east.

“I mean, I’m already coming to a bunch of new things,” Jewell replied. “New players to play with, new people upstairs. So to have the familiarity with some of the coaching staff is amazing for me. And picking up the old lingo we used to have in Denver is big. Gives me a step up from where I’d be with the coaching staff I haven’t been with.”

Jewell is currently projected as one of the unit’s two starting inside linebackers. Shaq Thompson, the second-longest tenured Panther, is the other.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire