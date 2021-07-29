Panthers LB Jermaine Carter has a good point about joint practices with Colts

The NFL is doing its best to get players vaccinated without a mandate. That doesn’t mean the effort isn’t inconsistent and self-defeating at times, as everything else the league does.

Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter made a great point on Twitter today, pointing out that he can’t meet with his vaccinated family, and yet he has to practice against the Colts in a couple of weeks – one of the teams with the league’s lowest vaccination rates.

Accoridng to the latest reports, Indianapolis has a 60% rate, which is the second-lowest in the NFL.

It is what it is, but it’s not fair.

