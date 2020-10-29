Panthers LB Jeremy Chinn named Defensive Rookie of the Month
Panthers linebacker/defensive back Jeremy Chinn has been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for October. During those four games, Chinn posted 30 tackles, one pick and four pass breakups. Chinn has impressed with his range and versatility all season, making stops from several different positions. While he’s listed as a linebacker, he’s played all over the field. Several other defenders should be in the running for the award, but if Chinn can maintain this for the entire season he should at least be in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year