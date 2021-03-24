Panthers LB Denzel Perryman: Contract details indicate another free agent steal for Carolina

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Not many cared for the Carolina Panthers’ first two reported signings of this free agency period. Pat Elflein and Cam Erving can both play multiple spots along the offensive line, but that’s about the only thing to like about those acquisitions. Every other free agent move the team has made so far has been solid, though.

Our favorite signing this year to date is former Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, who represents a significant upgrade at MLB over Tahir Whitehead or Jermaine Carter. Now that we finally have the contract details, we love it even more. According to Over the Cap, Perryman signed a two-year deal worth $6 million and will count for less than $2 million in 2021, per Alaina Getzenberg at the Charlotte Observer.

A stunning bargain given the caliber of defender the Panthers are getting, here. Perryman has had issues with injuries but at this price-tag it’s practically impossible to lose.

