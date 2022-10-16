Panthers LB Cory Littleton mocks Rams WR Allen Robinson for arguing with official

With 8:33 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers, Rams receiver Allen Robinson made an incredible sideline catch for a 15-yard gain on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 47-yard line.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks challenged the ruling that it was a catch, and that had Robinson arguing with an official as the replay review happened. Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton, who played for the Rams from 2016-2019, decided that it would be fun to mock Robinson as Robinson went through his argument.

The officials decided that Robinson’s catch was valid, but at least Littleton got his licks in as he was waiting for that ruling.

