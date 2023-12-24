Panthers LB Amare Barno carted off with shin injury

Panthers outside linebacker Amare Barno's day is not off to the best start.

Only 2:51 into the game, on the first punt, Barno was injured. He received medical attention quickly and eventually was carted off the field to the training room.

The Panthers report Barno is questionable to return with a shin injury.

He is one of the Panthers' best gunners.

The Panthers kept the ball on the play that injured Barno, with Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness flagged for roughing the punter. The Panthers since have punted again.

A.J. Dillon scored on a 1-yard run on the Packers' first drive, completing a 74-yard drive and giving the Packers an early 7-0 lead.