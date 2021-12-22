Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez out for season after pregame warmup injury

The injury that Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered in pregame warmups on Sunday has ended his season.

Gonzalez is going on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The injury wasn’t as serious as feared and will only take about four weeks to heal, but with three weeks remaining in the season, Gonzalez is done.

New arrival Lirim Hajrullahu will handle the kicking for the Panthers for the rest of the season.

