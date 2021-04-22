Panthers get key starter back from injury just in time for critical series vs. Carolina

David Wilson
2 min read
The Florida Panthers’ biggest series of the season is here, and they’re a little closer to full strength for it.

MacKenzie Weegar participated in the Panthers’ morning skate in Sunrise and will be back in the lineup Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes after missing back-to-back games with an upper-body injury, Joel Quenneville said.

“These are big games, obviously,” the coach said. “He’s having a heck of a year and been very solid for us. They’ve got three very dangerous lines and I’m sure he’ll be busy tonight, keeping an eye on whatever line he’s out against.”

Weegar has become Florida’s top defenseman since Aaron Ekblad went down with a likely season-ending leg injury last month. Weegar should be back on the top pairing for this two-game series, which begins at 7 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

Time to join the bandwagon: First-place Panthers set for ‘biggest game of year’ vs. Canes

Weegar has played almost exclusively with fellow defenseman Gustav Forsling since Ekblad’s injury, and they have posted a plus-6 while playing together, allowing just two goals in 5-on-5 action in 10 games.

The Panthers (30-12-5) will also have Patric Hornqvist back in the lineup. The 34-year-old right wing sat out Florida’s 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday to rest on the second end of a back-to-back ahead of the Panthers’ crucial series against the Hurricanes. He will move up to the top line next to star center Aleksander Barkov and winger Nikita Gusev with left wing Mason Marchment sidelined by an upper-body injury.

Marchment remains day-to-day after going down with an injury Tuesday, and forwards Carter Verhaeghe and Noel Acciari are both still out with upper-body injuries, too. Verhaeghe hasn’t played since April 10, and Quenneville expects him to return in early April. Acciari hasn’t played since last Thursday and could return next week.

The Panthers will also be missing goaltender Chris Driedger, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Quenneville said.

“He’s out for a few days,” Quenneville said. “You could see him on the ice real soon.”

Spencer Knight, who made his NHL debut Tuesday, will back up fellow goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday.

Florida and Carolina (30-10-5) are tied for first place in the Central Division, although the Hurricanes have played two fewer games than the Panthers, so they lead in the division in points percentage.

