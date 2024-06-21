How the Panthers kept things in perspective heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Perspective is a powerful thing, and it could be critical for the Florida Panthers as they enter Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final once again trying to figure out a way to wrap up the series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The glass-half-empty approach: After taking a 3-0 series lead, the Panthers have had two chances to wrap up the Stanley Cup Final and hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history and have fallen flat — first an 8-1 thrashing in Game 4 and then a 5-3 loss in Game 5.

The glass-half-full approach: The Panthers still have two more opportunities to wrap up the series. The Oilers can’t say that. At least not yet.

Only Florida has a chance to win it all in Game 6 on Friday. Edmonton needs to win on home ice to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, which would be the Oilers’ first and only chance to win the Cup.

“If we do it in five, six, seven [games], it doesn’t really matter,” forward Kevin Stenlund said. “We’re here to win one game, just focus on that.”

That focus is key. So, too, is the experience the Panthers went through during the two losses. Prior to Game 4, the Panthers have never played a game in which clinching the Stanley Cup was a possibility.

While they try to keep their focus on the game and what’s in front of them, knowing what’s at stake can have thoughts creep into their heads.

“We’re learning how to do this,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re learning how to feel it.”

And they’re embracing what’s ahead of them.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling to get this chance and be in this spot,” defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “Everybody’s excited. This is what we work for our whole life, to be in this position.”

Added forward Vladimir Tarasenko, one of two players on the Panthers’ roster to have won a Stanley Cup: “I think pressure is a privilege. It means you do something important. ... Whatever happened, happened before. We’re here to play our best game tonight.”

Montour accepting of power-play demotion

The Panthers made changes on their power-play units heading into Game 6, with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson moving to the top unit and Brandon Montour shifting down to the second.

Florida has scored just once on the power play in the Stanley Cup Final while giving up a pair of shorthanded goals.

Montour pregame Friday said he is accepting of the change.

“It hasn’t been working, so we needed a little change up,” Montour said. “Regardless of who’s out there, whether it’s 1 or 2, I’m going to get some power play time. So it frees it up, it’s a little change. Nothing drastic. I’ve been on power play 2, I’ve been on no power plays. As a unit, we’ve been together for a while, and [Ekman-Larsson] has been there this year while I was hurt and in games throughout the year as well, so it’s nothing too crazy.”