Panthers will keep DC Al Holcomb if Steve Wilks is hired as HC

With the Carolina Panthers engrossed in their search for a new head coach, there are no guarantees for the guys who were there picking up the pieces this past season. And that group of guys includes Al Holcomb—who knows how this game is played.

As noted by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Panthers’ interim defensive coordinator from the 2022 campaign will stick around in Carolina if Steve Wilks is named the team’s head coach. But, with no assurances ahead and owner David Tepper’s apparent hankering for a young offensive-minded leader, Holcomb is surveying his options—which includes an interview with the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

The #Falcons are interviewing #Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb for their DC role today, sources say. Holcomb would remain in Carolina if Steve Wilks gets the HC job. But while the team is exploring its options, Holcomb has been given permission to do the same. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 17, 2023

News of Atlanta’s interest in the 52-year-old came down this past Saturday, courtesy of ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Panthers did not have to necessarily grant permission for Holcomb to speak with the Falcons given that he was not the full-time defensive coordinator.

Holcomb helped revive and push the Panthers to the brink of the playoffs this year. Of the 12 games he served as interim defensive coordinator, Carolina held their opponents to 15 or fewer points in five of them—with an overall improvement of 3.4 points per outing from the first five weeks.

Related

Sean Payton believes Saints would trade him for 'mid or later 1st-round pick' What CJ Stroud's NFL draft declaration means for the Panthers

Story continues

List

Panthers 2023 defensive coordinator search tracker

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire