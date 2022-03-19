Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson will not be leaving Carolina any time soon.

Jackson, who became a free agent on Wednesday, has now agreed to a new contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it’s a three-year, $31.5 million deal.

The Panthers took Jackson out of LSU in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft and he has played in 55 games with 51 starts in four seasons.

Jackson was the No. 94 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Panthers keep cornerback Donte Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk