Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro thanks teammates, coaches after Week 18 game-winner

In a season full of surprises for the Carolina Panthers, Eddy Piñeiro was easily amongst their best.

On Sunday afternoon, the third-year kicker closed up the wild 2022 campaign with a game-winning boot. Piñeiro’s 42-yarder as time expired gave the Panthers a 10-7 victory in Week 18 over the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

When the dust settled a bit on the triumphant try, Piñeiro took to Twitter to thank his team.

Nothing can stop what God has planned for you! Thank you to my teammates and coaches for believing in me 🙏🏻 @Panthers pic.twitter.com/XsQ3tXsM3o — Eddy Piñeiro (@EddyPineiro) January 8, 2023

Even despite a painstaking performance back in Week 8, when he missed a pair of game-clinching attempts against the Atlanta Falcons, interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Panthers stood by their kicker. And in turn, Piñeiro has given Carolina one heck of a year.

The 27-year-old finished having converted on 33 of his 35 field goals and 30 of his 32 extra points. Oh, and get this—his field goal percentage, which rests at 94.3, will likely account for the best in the NFL by the time we’re all wrapped up on Sunday.

So, yeah, not too shabby for a guy they signed about a week before the regular season.

