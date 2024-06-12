Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro asked about his absences from offseason workouts

So, why did Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro skip out on offseason workouts? Well, he’s not the guy to ask.

Piñeiro, who did not attend voluntary minicamp nor team organized team activities, returned to the squad for mandatory minicamp this week. When speaking to reporters for the first time since his reappearance, he was asked about the absences.

“My decision on that is kinda private right now between me and the Panthers,” Piñeiro replied on Wednesday. “So I’m not gonna comment on me missing anything.”

The 28-year-old also declined to comment on if the absences were related to his current contract, one that ranks 20th in average annual value amongst all kickers.

He did, though, note the importance of the past few and upcoming months leading into the final year of that pact.

“This is a big offseason for me,” Piñeiro added. “I have a lot of goals. I wanna have a great season this year. I’m the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history right now. My goal is to be No. 1. So, that’s how I’m gonna attack this offseason.”

Piñeiro has successfully converted on 89.0 percent of his career field goal attempts. As he stated, he sits third in that category—behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (90.2) and Kansas City’s Harrison Butker (89.1).

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, who was in attendance for this afternoon’s practice, Piñeiro went 2-for-4 on his field goal tries during team drills.

