Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

After a hellish 12 weeks with the Carolina Panthers, it took quarterback Baker Mayfield only two days to turn himself into the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the Los Angeles Rams. And although he didn’t see those results in Charlotte, his former teammates have to be quite happy for him.

They’re also probably happy for one of their own current teammates upon Wednesday morning’s rollout of honors.

Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in Seattle. This is the second such accolade for the 27-year-old, who notched his first back with the Chicago Bears in his rookie campaign of 2019.

Piñeiro booted through all three of his field goal attempts (47 yards, 32 yards and 39 yards) and all three of his extra point tries in the 30-24 triumph over the Seahawks. He has now converted on 25 of his 27 field goals (92.6 percent) in 2022—which ranks second amongst all qualifying kickers—and 21 of his 23 extra points.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire