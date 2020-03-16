The Panthers are signing safety Juston Burris, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal is for two years and $8 million.

Burris, 26, spent last season in Cleveland after joining the Browns on Nov. 7, 2018, off the Jets’ practice squad.

The Jets drafted him in the fourth round in 2016.

Burris has appeared in 52 games with 11 starts in his career, making 71 tackles, four interceptions, 14 pass breakups and a sack.

In 2019, he played 409 defensive snaps and 139 on special teams. Burris made 32 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

Panthers get Juston Burris for two years, $8 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk