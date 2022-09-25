Panthers get jump on Saints with Marquis Haynes scoop-and-score

Alvin Kamara fumbled the football in the first quarter of the New Orleans Saints game with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Marquis Haynes was in the right spot, picked up the football, and returned it 44 yards for the opening score in the game between NFC South squads.

Haynes is 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds but moved toward the end zone in a much swifter fashion.

The scoop-and-score gave Carolina a 7-0 lead after the PAT.

