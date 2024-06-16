Panthers S Jordan Fuller named potential breakout star for 2024

The Carolina Panthers defense is in dire need of takeaways coming out of the 2023 season, and they might’ve just signed someone who can help them with that.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently named 16 under-the-radar NFC players who could be stars for their teams in 2024. He selects safety Jordan Fuller for Carolina:

Purged from the Rams in free agency, Fuller isn’t necessarily a big name, but he is 26 coming off a career year in L.A., with a knack for finding the ball. As part of a young Panthers defense still boasting talent at every level, he could be primed for a big-play debut in Charlotte.

Fuller signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with Carolina earlier this offseason. As Benjamin notes, he comes over from Los Angeles—where he played under current Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in 2020 and 2021.

Their reunion is quite timely, as Carolina finished dead-last in takeaways this past season with 11. Fuller, through four NFL seasons, has amassed seven interceptions and four forced fumbles.

