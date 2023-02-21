Panthers' Jim Caldwell doesn't 'plan on being a head coach from this point forward'

Jim Caldwell last coached the Detroit Lions from 2014-17. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Caldwell hasn't been an NFL head coach since the 2017 season, and it sounds like he won't pursue that path again after taking a senior assistant position with the Carolina Panthers under Frank Reich.

"I'm not worried about the future or anything else," he told ESPN on Tuesday. "I don't plan on being a head coach from this point forward.

"When I didn't get a head-coaching job, I immediately sort of changed the plan in terms of what I was looking for next. I knew I was at the stage where I wanted to be back in the building somewhere. And so, I did have some opportunities to kind of look at, and I was happy when Frank called."

Caldwell, 68, has been a head coach twice in his career: first with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2011 and with the Detroit Lions from 2014-17. He was fired both times despite winning more games than he lost at either stop. Caldwell went 26-22, including two 10-win seasons, with the Colts before losing Peyton Manning for the 2011 season and going 2014. After some time with the Baltimore Ravens in between stops, Caldwell went 36-28 with the Lions, including an 11-5 season in 2014.

Since then, Caldwell has interviewed for six different head coaching jobs, including the Panthers job that eventually went to Reich. Caldwell's plight is another unfortunate example of a qualified minority head coaching candidate missing out on top NFL jobs. New Washington Commanders and former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is another example. The Houston Texans were the only team to hire a minority head coach this offseason — DeMeco Ryans — and are only the fifth team in the league with a minority head coach.