Panthers S Jeremy Chinn talks about his flexible mindset as a rookie

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Learning to play any position in the NFL can be brutal for rookies. Imagine how difficult it must be for the new breed of positionless defensive players, who come in and fill multiple roles right away.

For example, Jeremy Chinn of the Panthers was listed as a linebacker in 2020, but over the course of the season he wound up playing all over the field. Chinn says he came into the league with the mindset of being open to line up anywhere as long as he’s being used.

Looking ahead, defensive coordinator Phil Snow is moving Chinn to safety. He says he’s comfortable with the move.

Related

Panthers plan to move Jeremy Chinn more 'back to front' this year

Recommended Stories