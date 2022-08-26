Panthers S Jeremy Chinn fittingly kicks off 2022 jersey watch

Last season, Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn did a little something special for the Carolinas. And it was so special, in fact, that he’s running it back.

Before each home game during the 2021 campaign, Chinn donned a jersey of a Carolina sports legend during his walk into Bank of America Stadium. Those legends came from all different arenas—from NBA superstar Steph Curry, to Negro League legend Buck Leonard, to NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. and, of course, franchise greats such as Julius Peppers and Steve Smith Sr..

After his reveals, Chinn then put the threads up for auction and donated the proceeds to that athlete’s cause or charity. It was, undoubtedly, a nice homage to the states’ sports history and—more importantly—a noble nod to the community.

Well, the third-year defender is at it again in 2022. He kicked off the year on Friday night with a fan favorite from one of the most memorable eras of Carolina Panthers football—former safety Kurt Coleman.

.@ChinnJeremy2 is rocking Carolina legends again this year. First up, @k4coleman! All jerseys will be auctioned off for charity at the end of the season 💙 pic.twitter.com/edd1dogrVF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 26, 2022

Coleman spent three of his 10 NFL seasons in Charlotte, amassing 261 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 11 interceptions. He played a key role in helping push the 2015 team to a remarkable 15-1 record and an eventual Super Bowl berth.

So, in a fitting start to the jersey watch, it’s a playmaking safety honoring a playmaking safety.

