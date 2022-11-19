Panthers S Jeremy Chinn activated to 53-man roster

Just a few hours ago, the Carolina Panthers passed down some bad news about defensive back Myles Hartsfield—who will miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. But some (major) help is back on the way.

As announced by the team late Saturday afternoon, safety Jeremy Chinn has been activated to the 53-man roster. Chinn had missed the better part of the last seven games due to a hamstring injury.

The setback occurred early on in the Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, when the third-year defender was removed from the outing following just six snaps. He’d later be placed on injured reserve and sat out the next six contests as a result.

The Panthers also signed linebacker Joel Iyiegbunwie to the 53-man roster while also elevating cornerback T.J. Carrie and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins from the practice squad. Linebacker Arron Mosby has been waived to make room.

