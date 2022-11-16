Panthers’ Jaycee Horn still leading all starting CBs in this stat

Less than 24 hours ago, we here at Panthers Wire brought the 2021 NFL draft back into question. With Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields starting to break out in 2022, we asked if passing on the former Ohio State University star was the right move for Carolina.

Well, whether it was or not, they did. Instead, they ended up with another guy who’s been awfully good as well this season.

That guy is cornerback Jaycee Horn, who’s in the middle of a breakout of his own. And, through 10 weeks of play, he’s allowed the lowest NFL passer rating—per Pro Football Focus—of any starting cornerback.

His mark of 23.1 stands far away from the next closest contender—former Panther and current Philadelphia Eagle James Bradberry. Bradberry, at 41.2, is then followed by New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner (44.6), teammate Darius Slay (46.4) and New England Patriots veteran Jonathan Jones (49.7).

Anyway, back to Horn—who has some nice numbers elsewhere. 2021’s eighth overall pick is up to two interceptions, boasts a solid PFF coverage grade of 70.1 and has allowed just 12 receptions on 24 targets over 281 chances.

So even though the Panthers didn’t get themselves a potential franchise passer last year, they do have one heck of a corner—who’s already amongst the game’s best at the position.

