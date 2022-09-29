Panthers’ Jaycee Horn leads all CBs in passer rating allowed

It was never a matter of if Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn would be good. It was just a matter of when.

And “when” might be right now.

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus called attention to the league’s stingiest cornerbacks. When it comes to the lower passer rating allowed through three games, Horn is right at the top.

Lowest passer rating allowed this season among CBs 🔒 pic.twitter.com/HTwDvLHJWk — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2022

2021’s eighth overall pick was well on his way to widespread recognition in his rookie campaign, at least before sustaining a season-ending foot injury. Horn, in 95 coverage snaps last season, had allowed just one catch for eight yards over five targets.

Well, he’s picked up where he left off. In his 119 coverage snaps to this point, Horn has been targeted just 11 times—allowing only five grabs for 35 yards.

He’s fresh off his top performance of 2022 as well. In addition to grabbing his second career interception off the same man he grabbed his first career interception from, he saw just three balls tossed his away in 42 coverage snaps—with those looks combining for zero receptions.

Like we said, it’s when o’clock.

Related

Brian Burns on Panthers' dominance of Cardinals: 'It means something' Panthers OL dominating in ESPN's run block win rate

List

Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers' Week 3 win over Saints

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire