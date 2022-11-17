Panthers get Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu back in full on Thursday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers are going to be facing the NFL’s Houdini on Sunday. So it’s probably best that they have some of their premier defenders up their sleeve.

After an illness kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, the first in the lead-up to the Week 11 clash against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Frankie Luvu returned in full on Thursday. Luvu is fresh off one of the most outstanding performances of his career—in which he racked up 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks in a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Joining him as a full participant was cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was limited yesterday due to a foot injury. Horn also stood out in the Week 10 victory, as he corralled his second interception of the season during the Thursday night triumph.

Here’s the day’s injury report in its entirety:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

S Juston Burris

Illness

DNP

DNP

DB Myles Hartsfield

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LB Frankie Luvu

Illness

DNP

Full

DT Matt Ioannidis

Calf

DNP

DNP

DT Daviyon Nixon

Illness

DNP

DNP

TE Giovanni Ricci

Neck

Limited

Full

OT Taylor Moton

Elbow/Rest

Limited

DNP

QB PJ Walker

Ankle

DNP

DNP

CB Jaycee Horn

Foot

Limited

Full

DT Marquan McCall

Illness

DNP

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

