Panthers get Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu back in full on Thursday
The Carolina Panthers are going to be facing the NFL’s Houdini on Sunday. So it’s probably best that they have some of their premier defenders up their sleeve.
After an illness kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, the first in the lead-up to the Week 11 clash against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Frankie Luvu returned in full on Thursday. Luvu is fresh off one of the most outstanding performances of his career—in which he racked up 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks in a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Joining him as a full participant was cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was limited yesterday due to a foot injury. Horn also stood out in the Week 10 victory, as he corralled his second interception of the season during the Thursday night triumph.
Here’s the day’s injury report in its entirety:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Illness
DNP
DNP
DB Myles Hartsfield
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LB Frankie Luvu
Illness
DNP
Full
DT Matt Ioannidis
Calf
DNP
DNP
DT Daviyon Nixon
Illness
DNP
DNP
TE Giovanni Ricci
Neck
Limited
Full
OT Taylor Moton
Elbow/Rest
Limited
DNP
QB PJ Walker
Ankle
DNP
DNP
CB Jaycee Horn
Foot
Limited
Full
DT Marquan McCall
Illness
DNP
Related
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: A good headbutt goes a long way
Panthers may sit Baker Mayfield for Sam Darnold in near future
List
4 Panthers who definitely deserve your early 2023 Pro Bowl votes