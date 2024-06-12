Panthers’ Jadeveon Clowney, Raheem Blackshear involved in scuffle at Wednesday’s minicamp

The heat is on, and it’s not even officially summer yet.

Wednesday’s outing of mandatory minicamp got a little hot, as tempers flared between two Carolina Panthers. The players apparently involved—6-foot-5, 266-pound outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back Raheem Blackshear . . .

A little scuffle just broke out involving Raheem Blackshear and a defensive player following a Bryce Young touchdown pass. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 12, 2024

Head coach Dave Canales began his post-practice press conference this afternoon by lauding his guys for a competitive session.

“Another great day,” he said to reporters. “The competition is what we wanna see. We wanna see the energy. It was a lively deal. We pushed it to the edge, guys were getting really chippy. Just kinda asked them—play at that edge, let’s not step over, let’s protect our team, let’s be great teammates first. And the guys handled it and responded well.”

Clowney, who signed a two-year deal with the Panthers this offseason, returned to the squad for mandatory minicamp after electing to skip out on team organized activities from the previous three weeks.

