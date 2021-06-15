Panthers invite a running back and a kicker for minicamp tryouts

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix isn’t the only free agent getting a tryout at Panthers minicamp this week. According to a report by Joe Person at the Athletic, the team has also invited kicker Zane Gonzalez and running back T.J. Yeldon for tryouts.

Gonzalez has 51 games of experience in the NFL between the Cardinals and the Browns. He has successfully converted 78% of his field goal attempts and is 8/13 from 50 yards or more. To earn a place on the 90-man roster, he’ll have to beat out Joey Slye.

Meanwhile, Yeldon will be in the mix for a spot behind Christian McCaffrey. After four years with the Jaguars and two more with the Bills, he’s posted 2,005 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while averaging just 4.1 yards per carry in his career. Yeldon has been somewhat productive as a pass-catcher though, totaling 1,448 yards and seven touchdowns on 185 receptions. Expect him to compete for a third-down role.

