Panthers invite free agent safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to minicamp

The Panthers offered veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix a minicamp tryout for this week, as first reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Clinton-Dix has played for three different teams since being drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2014. Between stints in Green Bay, Washington and Chicago, the 2016 Pro-Bowler racked up 522 tackles, 33 passes defended and 16 interceptions. Perhaps more importantly, the 28-year-old defensive back has yet to miss a game in his six-year NFL career.

The news comes as Carolina continues to shift around players in their defensive backfield. The team recently hinted that veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye would start at nickel corner, a sharp change from the 100+ games he has played at outside corner in Houston, Jacksonville and Denver. Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow also revealed that rookie standout Jeremy Chinn would move more “back to front” this year, likely signaling that he’ll see more snaps at safety instead of linebacker.

If the team signs Clinton-Dix following his tryout, he’ll likely play a rotational role at safety while also serving as a mentor to younger DBs like Troy Pride, Jr. and first-round pick Jaycee Horn.

