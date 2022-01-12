The Panthers’ are looking for a new offensive coordinator and Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh is in the mix.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has interviewed Groh for the opening they created by firing Joe Brady during the 2021 season. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon handled coordinator duties for the rest of the season.

Groh spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Eagles. He was promoted to the job when Frank Reich became the head coach of the Colts following Super Bowl LII in February 2018 and was fired after a playoff loss to the Seahawks in January 2020.

The Panthers have also spoken to Klint Kubiak, who was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021.

A report last weekend indicated the Panthers are looking for a “rock star offensive coordinator” to go with head coach Matt Rhule. Groh and Kubiak don’t feel like they fit that description, but uncertainty about Rhule’s future may limit the pool of interested candidates.

Panthers interviewed Mike Groh for offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk