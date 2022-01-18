Jay Gruden was identified as a Panthers offensive coordinator target before the regular season came to an end and he appears to still be on the list in Carolina.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers have completed an interview with Gruden for the position. Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh, Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak have also interviewed with the Panthers.

Gruden was fired as the head coach in Washington after an 0-5 start to the 2019 season, He was 35-49-1 over five-plus seasons in the job.

He was the Jaguars offensive coordinator in 2020, but has been out of coaching for the last year.

Panthers interviewed Jay Gruden for offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk