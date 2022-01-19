Panthers have interviewed Jay Gruden for offensive coordinator job

Last week, it was merely some reported interest that linked the Carolina Panthers and Jay Gruden. Now, the two parties have officially entered the process.

As reported by Joseph Person of The Athletic on Tuesday, the Panthers have indeed interviewed the former Washington Football Team head coach for their offensive coordinator opening. Gruden, along with University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, were the first names to surface in Matt Rhule’s crucial search.

Former WFT coach Jay Gruden, who was mentioned as a possible Panthers target, did in fact interview with Matt Rhule for Carolina's vacant offensive coordinator post, per sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 18, 2022

Gruden’s most recent position came as the play-caller for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Under his guidance, the offense ranked 28th in yards and 31st in points as the team finished an NFL-worst 1-15.

Prior to that one-year stop, the Tiffin, Ohio native headed Washington to a 35-49-1 overall mark from 2014 to 2019. That six-year run included one playoff appearance, a 35-18 Wild Card round loss to the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 campaign.

After speaking to Gruden, Carolina has now interviewed a total of at least five candidates with Klint Kubiak, Mike Groh, Scottie Montgomery and Ben McAdoo also in the fold.

Related

Pep Hamilton reportedly denies Panthers' interview request for OC job

Related

Panthers HC Matt Rhule reportedly 'sent some feelers' out for Chip Kelly

List