Panthers’ interview with Sean Payton tentatively rescheduled for Monday

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have tentatively rescheduled their interview with head coaching candidate Sean Payton for Monday, Jan. 23. The meeting was to take place today in Manhattan, until owner David Tepper put his business on hold following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes on Thursday.

Tepper and the Panthers have, thus far, interviewed five men for their vacancy—2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The team is also set to speak with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Payton led the Saints for 15 seasons—amassing an overall record of 152-89 between 2006 and 2021. New Orleans captured six NFC South titles and a Super Bowl XLIV victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 campaign.

The 59-year-old has also drawn interest from the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

