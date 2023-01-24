Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore couldn’t help Dallas advance past the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs and that leaves him free to speak to other teams this week.

Moore will be spending some time on Tuesday with the Panthers. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Moore is set to interview for Carolina’s head coaching vacancy.

Moore played three seasons with the Cowboys before joining their coaching staff as their quarterbacks coach in 2018 and moved up to offensive coordinator the next season. He interviewed for head coaching jobs last year, but the Panthers are the first team to speak with him this offseason.

The Panthers interviewed former Saints head coach Sean Payton Monday. They have also interviewed their interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Panthers to interview Kellen Moore on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk