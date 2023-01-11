Panthers to interview Frank Reich Wednesday

The Panthers and Frank Reich will be spending some time together on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reich is interviewing for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season. He was 40-33-1 over his entire run in Indianapolis and he served as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and Chargers before getting the job with the Colts.

Reich also played 13 years in the NFL as a quarterback. He spent the 1995 season with the Panthers and started three games that year.

The Panthers have also interviewed Jim Caldwell and interim head coach Steve Wilks. They’ve also requested interviews with the Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

