Panthers interview former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for their vacancy

It’s been a few years since he coached at any capacity in the NFL, but former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell could be getting back into the league. Caldwell has interviewed with the Carolina Panthers for that team’s head coaching vacancy.

The Panthers conducted the interview with Caldwell on Monday. He is one of many candidates the Panthers are auditioning, including interim head coach Steve Wilks. Carolina has also sought permission to interview current Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Caldwell, 67, was the Lions head coach from 2014-2017. He compiled a 36-28 record and guided the team to two postseason appearances. After being fired following the 2017 campaign, Caldwell joined the XFL. He was briefly the assistant head coach and QB coach for the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 season before taking a medical leave of absence. He has not been in the NFL since that time, though Caldwell has interviewed for at least three head coaching vacancies in the past three offseasons.

