Panthers interview Broncos ST coordinator Tom McMahon

After the Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported the team did not officially part ways with his coaching staff, allowing the next head coach to make those decisions.

Denver is allowing coaches to interview with other teams, though, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Carolina Panthers are interviewing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon (via Panthers Wire).

Schefter described McMahon as Denver’s “former” special teams coordinator, and Klis later tweeted he was the “first of the fired Fangio’s assistants” to get an interview with another team.

It’s still unclear if McMahon has actually been officially fired yet, but it seems clear that he won’t remain with the team in 2022.

McMahon, 52, was hired by the Broncos four years ago and the team kept him after Vance Joseph was fired following the 2018 season.

McMahon’s tenure in Denver featured multiple blocked punts and field goal attempts, and arguably the worst kick coverage in the league. Over the last four seasons, the Broncos allowed an NFL-high six returns for touchdowns (four on kickoffs and two on punts).

This season, most of Brandon McManus’ kickoffs were touchbacks (62), but on Denver’s 14 kickoffs that were returned, opposing teams averaged 39.4 yards per return. That represented the worst kickoff coverage in the NFL.

Before joining the Broncos in 2018, McMahon coached with the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams and Atlanta Falcons. Given his experience in the NFL, McMahon will likely land another assistant coach position somewhere in the league.

