Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: Too early to name Week 12 starting QB

The quarterback carousel for the Carolina Panthers is up and running.

With PJ Walker down after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, the team turned to Baker Mayfield under center on Sunday. And, uh, the results were less than optimal.

Mayfield, in his sixth start of the season, completed 21 of his 33 throws for 196 yards and a pair of interceptions in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. As was the case in his five prior nods, the former No. 1 overall pick had difficulty pushing the ball downfield—leading the offense to yet another listless performance.

Following the defeat, interim head coach Steve Wilks was asked if he thought of turning to Sam Darnold at any point in the game. He did not.

“No, not at this particular time,” Wilks said. “Because I felt like, at the flow of the game, it would’ve been a disadvantage to him in trying to throw him in that type of situation and try to go down and win a game for us.”

Wilks was then asked by Joseph Person of The Athletic if Darnold could get the start next week against the Denver Broncos. But obviously, 20 minutes after the game isn’t the best time to get an answer on that.

“It’s too early to say, Joe,” he replied. “We gotta evaluate the tape and then from there, I’ll make a decision.”

Earlier in the week, Wilks told reporters that he plans on getting Darnold in-game reps before the campaign is over. So with Mayfield struggling once again and Walker on the mend, Week 12 may be Sam’s time.

Related

WATCH: Panthers CB Jaycee Horn records 1st career sack in Week 11 WATCH: Panthers DT Bravvion Roy picks off Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

List

Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens game recap: Everything we know

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire