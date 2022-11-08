Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: Playing Jeremy Chinn in Week 10 would be ‘asinine’

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn has now been officially designated to return from injured reserve. That, however, doesn’t mean he’ll be active against the Atlanta Falcons.

Following Tuesday’s practice, interim head coach Steve Wilks tried to get a jump on reporters in regards to Chinn’s status for Thursday night. And although he expressed that the third-year defensive back looked fine in his first session back, Wilks outright said he probably isn’t going to play him on such a quick turnaround.

“He moved around well,” he stated. “It was good to see him out there. Running around, communicating, talking. And I doubt, very likely, that I’d put him in that situation this week.”

Regardless, Wilks was promptly asked what that means for Chinn in Week 10. So, he elaborated.

“I doubt, very likely, that I will put him in that situation this week to play,” he repeated firmly. “With a day of walkthrough and he hasn’t practiced or played in six weeks—that’s like, really, asinine.”

So, uh, it seems like Chinn’s out this week, y’all.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire