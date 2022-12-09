Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks on Baker Mayfield’s Rams debut: I wasn’t surprised

Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield earlier this week to give him an opportunity. And, boy, did he ever take advantage of the very first one that came his way.

Mayfield, not more than 55 hours after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, led the reigning Super Bowl champions to an insane comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. So, of course, Carolina’s interim coach would be asked about the improbable performance this afternoon.

“As I mentioned before, man, very happy for Baker,” Wilks said following practice. “I thought he did a tremendous job in a short period of time and leading those guys in a two-minute drive to a victory. So, congratulations to him and wishing him all the best.”

The former Panther dragged the Rams back from a 13-point deficit with just over 12 minutes remaining in the primetime battle. That comeback was punctuated by an eight-play, 98-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the game—the first of its kind in the last 45 years.

Ironically, Mayfield turned in his best outing of 2022—completing 22 of his 35 throws for 230 yards, the game-winning touchdown, no interceptions and a season-high 91.4 passer rating. And Wilks, who is also looking forward to his own Week 14 escapades, wasn’t shocked.

“No, I wasn’t surprised,” he added. “Baker is a good player, and he went out there and performed well. And my focus and mindset is on Seattle.”

So, as the old adage goes—if you love something, set it free. (Except this something probably won’t be coming back.)

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire