Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks gets warm reception at Hornets game

There’s been a different feel around the Carolina Panthers ever since Steve Wilks took over. And that feeling just made its way a few blocks down to the Spectrum Center.

On Friday night, the Panthers interim head coach sat courtside as the hometown (and eventually victorious) Charlotte Hornets hosted the visiting Washington Wizards. Six minutes into the contest, Wilks got some screen time on the video boards and a very warm reception to go along with it.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/iM2e0Fhls6 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) December 3, 2022

#Panthers Interim HC Steve Wilks gets a nice ovation at the #Hornets game — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 3, 2022

The Charlotte native is, obviously, a well-respected man (and/or leader of men) within the community. Wilks was born in the Queen City in 1969, attended West Charlotte High School and Appalachian State University in nearby Boone, N.C. and, of course, ended back in town with the Panthers.

Fans and players have certainly bought into Wilks and his message of winning the day—as evidenced by the love he’s received from all angles of late. And that’s quite the contrast from former head coach Matt Rhule—who wasn’t as welcomed to the Hornets’ nest towards the end of his tenure in Carolina . . .

I do not approve of this chant disrespecting our fearless rebuilder. Was Rome built in 6 years? Does a sandcastle withstand a hurricane? Matthew Rhule is a builder of champions. A Picasso of coaching. Let him marinate. pic.twitter.com/sdvo9i796S — SalesMan (@95KeepPounding) January 6, 2022

Related

Panthers named 'team to pay attention to' down season's final stretch Matt Rhule: Steve Wilks deserves to be a head coach

Story continues

List

Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 13

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire