Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor: I made the decision to fire Josh McCown, Duce Staley

After the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich yesterday, they also fired quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley. New Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor said firing McCown and Staley was his call.

"I made those decisions," Tabor said. "Coaching is about relationships and I respect both those coaches as people and as coaches. I'm going to keep our talks in house. Anything that we do, we're always trying to continue to improve our team."

Tabor says passing game coordinator Parks Frazier will handle the quarterback-coaching duties, and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as running backs coach.

The Bryce Young-led offense has been a major disappointment in Carolina this season, so it's not surprising that two offensive coaches lost their jobs along with Reich. It would also not be surprising if Panthers owner David Tepper leaned on Tabor to make that decision, as Tepper attempts to move on quickly from Reich and the coaching staff he assembled.