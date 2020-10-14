Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the move has implications for the Panthers because the two teams played in Week Five.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have entered the intensive protocol as a result of the Davidson move. The team has had no positive tests and says they have taken the step for precautionary reasons.

The NFL instituted the intensive protocol earlier this month to create guidelines with exposure to COVID-19. They call for rapid point of care tests in addition to the daily PCR testing, virtual meetings, the use of masks by everyone on the practice field at all times, the use of gloves by all players on the practice field, and a ban on player gatherings away from the facility among other directives designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Atlanta is also practicing under these protocols on Wednesday.

Panthers in intensive COVID-19 protocol after playing Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk