Panthers injury update: WR Shi Smith exits after falling on shoulder

Carolina Panthers rookie wideout Shi Smith exited Friday night’s preseason finale in what appeared to be a pretty painful scene. And any injury is unfortunate, but this one hurts a little more considering how well the first-year receiver was playing.

After reeling in a catch early in the fourth quarter, Smith turned upfield and landed awkwardly on his left side following a takedown.

The team then announced Smith would not return to the game.

