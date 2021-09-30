Panthers injury updates: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, G John Miller still limited
Despite the hubbub around tonight’s Rolling Stones concert at Bank of America Stadium, there wasn’t much noise coming out of the Carolina Panthers’ practice on Thursday. That includes a relatively mild injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, which is probably to the team’s sa-tis-fac-tion.
(See what we did there?)
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Ankle
Limited
Limited
G John Miller
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Thumb
Full
Full
CB C.J. Henderson
Groin
Full
Full
DT Phil Hoskins
Non-injury
DNP
DNP
Knee
–
Full
Back
–
Full
Mostly of note are Gross-Matos and Miller, both of whom remain at a limited capacity. Miller did, however, progress out of a green jersey as he continues to deal with his shoulder issue.
Remaining at full workouts were Henderson and Marshall Jr., who were joined by Erving and Thompson on the report. McCaffrey, of course, is still away and will miss multiple weeks due to his hamstring strain.
