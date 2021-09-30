Panthers injury updates: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, G John Miller still limited

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Despite the hubbub around tonight’s Rolling Stones concert at Bank of America Stadium, there wasn’t much noise coming out of the Carolina Panthers’ practice on Thursday. That includes a relatively mild injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, which is probably to the team’s sa-tis-fac-tion.

(See what we did there?)

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Ankle

Limited

Limited

G John Miller

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Thumb

Full

Full

CB C.J. Henderson

Groin

Full

Full

DT Phil Hoskins

Non-injury

DNP

DNP

OT Cameron Erving

Knee

Full

LB Shaq Thompson

Back

Full

Mostly of note are Gross-Matos and Miller, both of whom remain at a limited capacity. Miller did, however, progress out of a green jersey as he continues to deal with his shoulder issue.

Remaining at full workouts were Henderson and Marshall Jr., who were joined by Erving and Thompson on the report. McCaffrey, of course, is still away and will miss multiple weeks due to his hamstring strain.

