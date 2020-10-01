Panthers injury updates: Russell Okung, Derrick Brown return to practice

The Carolina Panthers appear to be getting healthier as the week goes on. Starting left tackle Russell Okung returned to practice today after sitting out Wednesday due to the groin injury that kept him sidelined for Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Also, defensive tackle Kawann Short has been participating all week following two missed games due to his foot injury.

Here is the updated Week 4 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status OT Russell Okung Groin DNP Limited DT Kawann Short Foot Limited Full OL Dennis Daley Ankle Limited Limited DE Yetur Gross-Matos Illness DNP DNP DT Derrick Brown NIR DNP Full LB Jeremy Chinn Hip Limited Limited CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited Full LB Adarius Taylor Hip Limited Limited WR Curtis Samuel Elbow Full Full

No matter how we may feel about his Twitter account, Okung is an important piece for this offense. The Panthers wound up rotating Greg Little and Trent Scott on the blindside last week with disappointing results. They’ll need Okung out there to help contain Arizona’s elite edge rusher Chandler Jones.

In theory, getting Short back into the lineup should help add to the momentum the defensive line started building against LA.

On another positive note, Brown missed the first practice of the week due to the birth of his child but was back on the field today. Congratulations!

