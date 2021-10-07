Panthers injury updates: RB Christian McCaffrey feels ‘good’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey let it be known that he isn’t a big fan of Thursday night games. And why would he be?

On (this) Thursday, the star rusher told reporters that he feels “good” and there’s a chance he’s able to play in Week 5 against against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also told them those primetime games on short rest aren’t exactly optimal.

“I don’t prefer Thursday night games,” McCaffrey said. “You go through a lot in a football game. You really get two days to recover, and then one of those days is a travel day. So you get two days to recover, you hop on a plane, you’re in a hotel, you go out and play in a football game. That’s just really tough.”

McCaffrey, who strained his hamstring in one of those games two weeks ago, was limited in practice today, as noted on the injury report.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

DNP

DNP

T Cameron Erving

Neck

DNP

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Ankle

Full

Full

G John Miller

Shoulder

Full

Full

OLB Haason Reddick

Neck

Full

Full

C Matt Paradis

Illness

DNP

Thompson, who has been diagnosed with a plantar fascia strain, was out again and is very likely headed towards an inactive ruling for Sunday.

Erving did not participate as well. Head coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that either rookie Brady Christensen or Trent Scott will start at left tackle if Erving is unable to go.

Related

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: CB trades allow defense to 'go be aggressive'

List

Biggest takeaways from Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on Wednesday

Recommended Stories

  • Christian McCaffrey back at practice, could make early return from injury vs. Eagles

    McCaffrey appears to be ahead of schedule from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2.

  • Analysis: Stephon Gilmore brings experience, skill to Panthers

    Here’s our projected outlook at the Panthers’ cornerbacks for the remainder of this season (and beyond) following the Stephon Gilmore news.

  • McCaffrey returns to practice, status for Sunday unclear

    Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Carolina’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey had a “good practice,” but added that it’s too early in the week to know if McCaffrey would be fully recovered in time to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. “Christian was limited today and I don’t know what that means in terms of where he will be on Sunday,” Rhule said.

  • Every NFL team’s MVP after the first 4 weeks of the season

    Here is every NFL team's MVP after the first 4 weeks of the 2021 NFL season:

  • Washington's Rivera now faces Saints with Winston and Payton

    The previous time Ron Rivera faced the New Orleans Saints, he was on the brink of being fired from his job and in Washington's sights to take over after the season. Back then, Rivera was used to facing the Saints coached by Sean Payton and had plenty of experience against teams quarterbacked by Jameis Winston. Now he has to deal with both when Washington hosts New Orleans on Sunday in a matchup of teams with no shortage of concerns.

  • A.J. Brown, Bud Dupree up to full practice for Titans

    It looks like the Titans should have wide receiver A.J. Brown and linebacker Bud Dupree back for this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Brown (hamstring) and Dupree (knee) were both bumped up to full participation on Thursday after being listed as limited on Wednesday. Neither player was in the lineup against the Jets, but the [more]

  • Texans vs. Patriots Wednesday injury report: WRs Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley did not practice

    The Houston Texans released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 5 encounter with the New England Patriots.

  • After 3-1 start, Ravens won't be on the road for a while

    The Baltimore Ravens still look like contenders after four weeks — no small feat considering all of their injuries and the fact that three of their first four games were on the road. The Ravens won at Denver on Sunday for their third straight victory, and they don't have another road game until Nov. 11. It remains to be seen whether Baltimore can take advantage, but at least from a logistical standpoint, this figures to be a pretty comfortable stretch.

  • Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance

    Biden had ruled out such requirements before taking office in January, but they now are a tactic he feels forced into using by a stubborn slice of the public that has refused to be inoculated and has jeopardized the lives of others and the nation's economic recovery. “There is no other way to beat the pandemic than to get the vast majority of the American people vaccinated,” Biden said in suburban Chicago at an event promoting the mandates. “While I didn’t race to do it right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements.”

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry voted best shooter, best point guard and more in NBA GM survey before 2021-22 season

    Before the start of the 2021-22 season, Warriors point guard Steph Curry earned votes in multiple categories of the NBA's annual GM survey.

  • Giants injury report: Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton still out

    New York Giants wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) remained sidelined on Thursday.

  • Tears for Fears Return for First Album in 17 Years

    Hear "The Tipping Point," the title track from Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith's first LP since 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending

  • Kim Kardashian Wore A Balenciaga Tinsel Coat To Dinner With The "SNL" Cast, And It's Incredible

    Just staring into space, thinking about Kim K's coat.View Entire Post ›

  • Biden says he and China's Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement", as tensions have ratcheted up between Taipei and Beijing. Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing policy under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the U.S. decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.

  • Analytically, Giants’ Daniel Jones is among NFL’s best quarterbacks

    Don't look now but both statistically and analytically, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones is among the league's very best.

  • 18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

    Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants' playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference after FBI agents across the country arrested 15 ex-players and one of their wives in a three-year conspiracy that authorities say started in 2017. According to an indictment returned in Manhattan federal court, the ex-players teamed up to defraud the supplemental coverage plan by submitting fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental procedures that never happened.

  • Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he’s more than capable of running an NFL offense. Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons despite putting up some solid numbers this year. Hurts accounted for 434 yards on offense and two touchdowns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Eagles dropped their third straight game 42-30 as Patrick Mahomes shredded the Philadelphia defense.

  • Eagles vs. Panthers injury report: Lane Johnson still absent, Darius Slay also DNP

    #Eagles vs. #Panthers injury report: Lane Johnson is still absent, Darius #Slay also didn't practice, but did announce the birth of a baby boy!!!

  • Deana Carter To Headline The Ryman Auditorium To Celebrate Historic Anniversary

    ‘t is such an honor and a career highlight to finally headline The Ryman, our sacred Mother Church,’ says Carter.

  • Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. says he's had a torn labrum for 10 years, commiserates with Baker Mayfield

    Odell Beckham Jr. said there have been Mondays when he couldn't lift his arm, but the Browns receiver wants to avoid surgery.